Prefer Drinking Organic Tea? Check Out Tea Forest

Tea Forest, an organic tea garden that dates back to the pre-independence era, is set in Darjeeling, and has been implementing 100 percent organic agricultural practices. Apparently, they do not use any chemical fertilisers, pesticides or insecticides because they believe that for every pest, there is a predator insect that will help them restore balance again naturally. Poetic, and hopefully more people can get on board with this! We also hear that the brand works with locals to also grow the industry there, often using the farmers’ own lands.

Try the Organic Indian Masala Chai or the Green Tea that is grown at a height of over 6000 feet in the Himalayas Grown at a high altitude, this one’s quality is meant to be better. They also have White Tea as well as natural organic honey grown in the tea gardens in Darjeeling. The diverse wild flowers and plants that grow in the area add a subtle floral flavour and dark texture to their honey, making it a must try. They also grow most of their organic spices such as ginger, turmeric, cardamom, peppercorn to use as blends in the masala chai.