Why Just Clothes? Check Out These Other Shops We Love In The Mall

If you love all things cute, pretty and functional yet quirky, Mumuso is the place to be. When we say everything, we mean it, and you will get notebooks, eye masks, alarm clocks, pillows, nail colours and even underwears! There are hand bags, backpacks and totes, one with animated cats eyes on the flap. We spotted water bottles for the gym, work and for home, with animated characters, lines or floral prints on them.

