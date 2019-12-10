Whether you need a new bag for school or college, or someon'es birthday is coming up and you're scratching your head on what to buy, Rangoli Mall in Belur will help you out with shops for different needs.
Why Just Clothes? Check Out These Other Shops We Love In The Mall
Presto
Fashion Next
Bag lovers can rejoice. Fashion Next inside Rangoli Mall is the mood setter for the ladies out there. Even the boys can take note if you want to gift your sister or partner a cool tote bag. You can pick up formal leather bags from Fashion Next, in solid colours which will look classy.
Birthday Store
After reading the name of the store, need we elucidate on what the store is about? Birthday Store has very adorable backpacks in Barbie, Minions and Doraemon. You will also find toys & soft toys to fill the room of your little munchkins. Go for something uncommon, with an electronic dart board, which will keep your kids busy in constructive activities.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
Toniland
Get cars, bikes and scooters in Rangoli Mall. Silly you! We were talking about the fake ones. Toniland is located on the 2nd floor of the mall, which is a toy store, from where you can get your child's next birthday gift. Give them a mini car which they can drive in around the house.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Metro
If you are looking for longevity, then Metro is definitely one of the most trusted brands. They have a collection of both men's and women's footwear - formal and casual. We love their embroidered flats as well as the elegant and classy oxford and brogues. You can also find wallets and belts for men.
- Upwards: ₹ 700
Mumuso
If you love all things cute, pretty and functional yet quirky, Mumuso is the place to be. When we say everything, we mean it, and you will get notebooks, eye masks, alarm clocks, pillows, nail colours and even underwears! There are hand bags, backpacks and totes, one with animated cats eyes on the flap. We spotted water bottles for the gym, work and for home, with animated characters, lines or floral prints on them.
- Upwards: ₹ 100
Comments (0)