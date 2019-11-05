Well, shopping is not just about clothes. There's so much more - shoes, gifts, jewellery, home decor and so on. If you have more than enough clothes in your wardrobe, then we suggest you hit up these shops in City Centre 2, Rajarhat, for all things except apparel.
Visit These Shops For Books, Shoes & More
Crossword
Is there anything or any place better than a bookstore? Well, definitely not. All you bookworms head to Crossword located on the first floor of the mall and get lost in the magical world of Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Sylvia Plath, Ruskin Bond, Enid Blyton and a lot of other authors. You'll also find books for kids, travel, activities, history and other genres.
Metro Shoes
Footwear from Metro is comfortable and will make you look great at all kinds of occasions. They stock slippers, sandals, sneakers, floaters, slip-ons, heels, wedges and lots of accessories to take care of your shoes too. You'll also find wallets and clutches for both men and women. The shoes exude class and elegance and are perfect for casual, work, party or function wear. They stock shoe care products and socks as well.
Animel Planet
Get cool accessories for your furry friends from Animel Planet. Beds, toys, crates, furniture, feeding system, food, medicines - they stock it all. You'll find both Indian and imported brands. It's a one-stop shop for all your pet care needs.
World Of Titan
If you love wearing watches, then World of Titan is where you should head. You'll find watches and accessories for men, women and kids at quite pocket-friendly rates. Watch out for their collection of clocks.
Srishti Pearls & Jewellery
Need jewellery for a wedding or family function? Head to Srishti Pearls & Jewellery right away! From rings and earrings to neckpieces and bangles, they stock it all. They have a pretty amazing range of gold, silver, kundan and pearl jewellery perfect for all kinds of occasions.
Green Vision
Want to gift your partner a bouquet or a gift? Then, head to Green Vision for a variety of gift options like flowers, dry fruits, show pieces, decorative items, corporate gifts, greeting cards, key chains, chocolate bouquets and a whole lot of other gift ideas. You'll also get birthday envelopes and flower garlands.
Glen India
Looking to redo your kitchen? Then buy all your appliances from Glen located on the second floor of the mall. From toasters, coffee makers and mixer grinders to different kinds of chimneys, dishwashers and built-in microwaves, this store has it all. Also get your hands on glass and induction cooktops, water and room heaters, air purifiers, grills and tandoors.
Chique Fashion
If fashion jewellery is what you're looking for, then Chique Fashion is the place to go to. Located on the second floor of the mall, Chique Fashion is known for its silver, pearl and fashion jewellery. Check out the gold plated silver bangles, choker-style neckpieces, jhumkas and jadau sets.
