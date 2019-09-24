Too Fond Of Steaming Hot Beverages? Head To These Places In The City For Best High Tea Options

It is more of a casual place for high tea which teems with young and old people alike throughout the day. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf began its journey thousands of miles away, on the lush tea plantations of Sri Lanka, China, Kenya, Japan, India, and Thailand. They work directly with tea planters of these regions in handcrafting varieties of tea that exceeds expectations. Drop by to avail their best whole-leaf teas. There's delicious breakfast options like Smoked Chicken Sausage, Grilled Tikka Sandwich, Jalapeno Veg Sandwich and Smoked Chicken Croissant.