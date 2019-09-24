Kolkatans possess an irrevocable love for their tea and if we can pair that with accompanying treats -- think sandwiches, bacons, bread -- then the fare is indeed a gastronomic delight. Find out the top places serving high tea in Kolkata.
Too Fond Of Steaming Hot Beverages? Head To These Places In The City For Best High Tea Options
The Promenade Lounge
Time will come to halt at The Promenade Lounge at The Taj Bengal, where they offer a great variety of tea, coffee, sandwiches and entrées. Choose from tea variants like Chamraj Nilgiri Delight and Singtom Darjeeling Green along with appetisers like Pickled Mushroom Bruschetta, Promenade Club Sandwich and Chicken Burger. It's also one of the best places to relax and chill with your BFFs amidst some soothing music, paintings of famous artists and comfortable seating arrangements.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Flurys
How can we not mention this iconic place while writing on high tea. Hundreds flock in the place that is well known for serving varieties of tea, cakes, creamy sinful pastries, rich delish puddings and Swiss chocolate. Its quintessential old-world charm will surely make your high-tea experience a memorable one.
- Price for two: ₹ 1350
Tea Lounge
It is one of the oldest places in the city where you can find amazing varieties of tea. Tea Lounge is a great place where you can have high-tea and choose from their available huge range catering to every whim and fancy of tea lovers. The outlet also showcases freshly baked mouth-watering puffs and cookies, succulent pastries, chocolates, and finger foods.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Dolly’s Tea Shop
Dolly’s Tea Shop is a small outlet founded and run by Dolly Roy - India’s first female tea taster. They are known for serving a wide range of tea (read Darjeeling, Assam, green and earl grey) from across the country accompanied by some yummy snacks like grilled sandwiches, salads and burgers. Plus there's ice tea options as well to beat the heat.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
It is more of a casual place for high tea which teems with young and old people alike throughout the day. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf began its journey thousands of miles away, on the lush tea plantations of Sri Lanka, China, Kenya, Japan, India, and Thailand. They work directly with tea planters of these regions in handcrafting varieties of tea that exceeds expectations. Drop by to avail their best whole-leaf teas. There's delicious breakfast options like Smoked Chicken Sausage, Grilled Tikka Sandwich, Jalapeno Veg Sandwich and Smoked Chicken Croissant.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Mrs. Magpie
Mrs. Magpie, known for its cupcakes and desserts, also specialises in a fine selection of tea. From the all-time classic Darjeeling tea, Assam tea to Green tea and even peppermint tea, they have it all! They also have set meals for high-tea where you can pair your desired pot of tea with an assortment of scones, cupcakes, and sandwiches. Isn’t that awesome?
- Price for two: ₹ 650
