Owning a white gown is a dream for almost every girl. Whether it is a Christian wedding or college farewell party, a white gown can never go wrong with its elegance. Let's take a look at these stores which can help the dreams come true.
These Shops Can Help You Get That Perfect White Gown For Any Occasion
SJ's Bridal Boutique
SJ's bridal boutique is not a sprawling design den with plush interiors and multiple trial rooms. In fact, it is the size of a walk-in closet. But what's inside will surely take your breath away. SJ's has the most gorgeous white gowns hanging from the racks. Set up by designer Kareen Veronica, the boutique has gowns made in tulle, satin, silk and georgette, with intricate detailing and seriously stunning trains. Prices of the gowns start at INR 10,000.
Vedam
Vedam on Shakespeare Sarani is another high-end boutique where you can score flowing white gowns in beautiful satins and silks. They are known for their mermaid wedding dresses, which remains a popular and completely figure-flattering option with brides. Or you can simply opt for a white party gown. It can set you back by INR 35,000.
Straavi
Straavi in Bhowanipore near Elgin can offer you a lot of options when it comes to white gowns. But what we like the most about them is their fusion gowns. It sits right among the haute wedding couture stores in the city. You'll find gowns with full net sleeves, and embroidered with cut daana and sequence work, which can give any celebrity a run for their money. The gowns start from INR 40,000.
Awa Fashions
From ruffled saris, cape lehengas to suits in pastel hues, Awa Fashions on Shakespeare Sarani is the go-to shop for all brides. But we suggest you try out their white gowns with heavy embellished work. You'll love the way they can give a twist to the traditional white gowns. Take a budget of INR 20,000 if you want to pick up a fab piece.
Coral
Coral is a fashion concept store which offers handpicked clothes and accessories from across Europe and Asia. Located in one of the bylanes off Lovelock Place, Coral is a charming space and you will find collections of Indian (Namrata Joshipura, Pallavi Mohan, Rahul+Rohit Gandhi) and European designers (Niu, Luis Buchinho, Ella Luna, Siyu). Find gowns in fluid cuts and contemporary fashion on a budget of INR 20,000.
