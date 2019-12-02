These Shops Can Help You Get That Perfect White Gown For Any Occasion

Straavi in Bhowanipore near Elgin can offer you a lot of options when it comes to white gowns. But what we like the most about them is their fusion gowns. It sits right among the haute wedding couture stores in the city. You'll find gowns with full net sleeves, and embroidered with cut daana and sequence work, which can give any celebrity a run for their money. The gowns start from INR 40,000.