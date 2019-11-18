There is no dearth of artists in Kolkata (after all it is called the cultural capital of India!). And this is evident from the graffitis you can see all across Kolkata. Hence, we bring you places where you can see wall art in the city and be amazed by the kind of talent in the city.
Places To See Best Wall Arts In The City
There is no dearth of artists in Kolkata (after all it is called the cultural capital of India!). And this is evident from the graffitis you can see all across Kolkata. Hence, we bring you places where you can see wall art in the city and be amazed by the kind of talent in the city.
Hatibagan
St Lawrence High School
Park Street
When Kolkata is in question, how can we not talk about Park Street? When you are walking from the Trincas side, stop for a while and admire the two graffitis drawn outside The Park hotel. Made with spray paints, one of them is on the Park Hotel stretch where you can get a picture of an alternate cityscape of Kolkata.
Loudon Street
Walk down Park Street and take the right onto Loudon Street. Walk for 100 metres and you will find a new building being constructed. Artist Jit Chowdhury has drawn this extensive wall art. This project is the second longest wall he has ever worked on, measuring 80 feet wide. And the whole is minimalist with an interplay of various colours.
Marbella's
Lake Gardens Warehouse
This is probably the coolest place in Kolkata. You'll spot the warehouse just before taking the Lake Gardens flyover (from the Anwar Shah side). The entire warehouse has to be admired for it is filled with various wall arts and graffitis. You might want to know the reason. The warehouse acts as an underground hip-hop place where you can witness rap ciphers happening and people practising stunts on their skateboards and bicycles!
