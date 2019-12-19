S/O To Men, Rare Rabbit Has Opened Up In The City And It's Everything Your Wardrobe Ever Wanted

Dear men, it's time you spend (read: splurge) on your clothing. Bangalore-based men's concept store, Rare Rabbit, has opened up at Quest Mall. Their goal - they say - is to change the face of men's wear in Kolkata. And the collection that Rare Rabbit stocks is everything you want in your closet - shirts, tees, blazers and suits to shoes, cuff links and more.

They derive a huge influence from European markets, and their collection is fresh and sensible. Even though the impact from the West, Rare Rabbits tries to cater and customise products with the urban Indian in mind. Their cuts and prints are definitely what steals the show. They also house a range of eyewear and timepieces. Be it for your first official meeting, or a friend's bachelor party, Rare Rabbit can be your perfect spot to shop at.