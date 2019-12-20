Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women

Ladies! If you're confused about where to go on a shopping trip, then we'd definitely recommend this brand called Rene. Hit up City Centre 2 in Rajarhat - they have a shop on the ground floor of the mall.

Rene is the shop to go to if you're looking for casual and ethnic wear. The store stocks kurtis, tunics, blouses, sarees, long dresses, dupattas, tops, palazzos as well as lehengas. If you are into Indian wear and cannot get enough of sarees, then you must definitely check out their collection of the same. The kurti and blouse collection is also quite impressive. Whether you need it for a casual day out or for a light family function or gathering, you'll find it here.

All their kurtis are made in cotton while the sarees are available in all kinds of fabrics like cotton, tussar, different kinds of silk, georgette among others. We spotted a beige saree in tussar with kantha stitch done on it perfect for a party or light functions. Their range of ikkat and tussar blouses also caught our attention.

The store also stocks a lot of genuine leather accessories like belts, wallets, backpacks, handbags, purses, clutches, potli bags, luggage tags and pen holders. So men and women! If you're looking for accessories for daily use, you know where to go.