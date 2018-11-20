Giant Autorickshaws & Elephants: Sajjaa Is Upping Our Earring Game

Sajjaa does beautifully customised jewellery but in their arsenal of charms, it is the whacky, outsized pieces that caught our eye. Autorickshaws, elephants, painted horses, they make designs for your lobes that you wouldn't generally think of wearing. And they make it look beautiful.

The exuberant, candy-coloured animals will get you admiring double-takes, we assure you.



Add several pairs to your jewellery box, or pick up some as gifts for your BFF or sibling. For around INR 500, these are a steal and will elevate an ordinary jeans-and-tee outfit or even a saree. Just try them out - when in doubt, just supersize!