Can't get enough of those beautiful long earrings? But bored of the same silver, gold, and metals? Head to Sajjaa to upgrade your earring wardrobe.
Giant Autorickshaws & Elephants: Sajjaa Is Upping Our Earring Game
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Sajjaa does beautifully customised jewellery but in their arsenal of charms, it is the whacky, outsized pieces that caught our eye. Autorickshaws, elephants, painted horses, they make designs for your lobes that you wouldn't generally think of wearing. And they make it look beautiful.
The exuberant, candy-coloured animals will get you admiring double-takes, we assure you.
Add several pairs to your jewellery box, or pick up some as gifts for your BFF or sibling. For around INR 500, these are a steal and will elevate an ordinary jeans-and-tee outfit or even a saree. Just try them out - when in doubt, just supersize!
Pro-Tip
Sajjaa has a lot more than just earrings. They do neck and ear pieces in boho-chic, Afghani and other styles. Check out their shoulder-dusters to accessorise bare shoulders!
