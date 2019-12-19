Head To This Store On Russell Street To Sort Your Occasion Wear Needs

Sawaria, which opened a year ago, stocks quality and high-end Indian and western clothes for men and women. It is extremely well-placed, just diagonally opposite India's Hobby Centre, so you can't really miss it. With sprawling interiors, the marble floor and walls give the space a predominance of royal white that is extremely soothing to the eye, especially when you see the the different colours and designs against that backdrop.

The store has a wide range for men. The Nehru jackets, starting from INR 4,000, are in bold colours in teal, light green, red and orange, among others, with hand printed motifs stitched neatly and paisley prints on the inside. The jacket sets start from INR 5,500. The western formals for men is equally gripping with small checkered blazers and printed bow ties. They keep blazers in suede and jacquard material as well available in bright red and navy blue.

We saw a flowy royal gown in black meant only for the best night of your life. It had sequence work done on it and a net near the stomach -- red carpet style! Take a few steps to enter-an attic like space dedicated only to women's Indian wear. Their kurtis start from INR 1,000 but the special attraction is their kurti dresses with jackets in crepe silk.

We hit a shoe rack by accident and guess what we found? Slip-ons for men (mojaris and Indian loafers)! We found one leather mojari with metal embellishments and studs! Cool right? The shoes start from INR 8,000. We are pretty sure you won't be able to leave the store without buying something.