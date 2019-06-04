Kolkata Now Has An (Inster)Stellar 3D Space Theatre And You Have To Visit

It is Kolkata's first 3D space theatre, and the experience will definitely outdo any of the 3D films that you catch in the multiplexes. With three new 3D screens, six new projectors and new surround sound system, this promises to take us an epic space sojourn. Things don't stop getting better here because the revamped theatre will now seat you in new ergonomic seats and promise to complete the experience with cool air from their upgraded AC units.



The theatre with its new done-shaped screen is currently showing Journey To Space, that includes a brilliant roadmap of NASA for the future of space exploration, interviews with astronauts and also amazing plans and theories of how man can really get to Mars! The shows start at 10.10am and then play every 20 minutes. Over at the main dome, two films The Life of the Trees that delves into the fascinating world of trees through a ladybug and a firefly's eyes, and Asteroid: Mission Extreme which links asteroid and Earth, and how man can use these celestial bodies to actually facilitate manned space travel!

