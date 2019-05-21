Looking For Quality Shoes In Gariahat? Hit Up These Places

Want to do some extra saving? Visit Khadim where you will always find a discount on something or the other. They have classic closed-toe heels and some pretty good looking sandals for your 5 to 9 day. Their waterproof rubber bellies and flip flops are not only stylish but also come with colour and print options to choose from. They men's collection has sneakers, leather boots to even chappals. They also stock socks and belts at this outlet but mostly for men. Look out for the handbags and messenger bags at the counter.