Delivering Saris All Around The Globe,This Boutique Is A Handloom Heaven

If you're from north Kolkata and love draping yourself in a sari then this teensy-weensy boutique should be on your must-visit list. While Rapurna's is available on web, their physical store is in Sinthee, Dumdum, and has everything to give a classy edge to your wardrobe.

Brainchild of a couple that works with local weavers and artisans of Bengal, expect to find evergreen ethnic Baluchari, khadi, cotton linen, Ghicha and other silk saris — all designed in-house. Among these, their exclusives such as Bangladeshi cotton sari with Kutch embroidery and Katan silk in 3D colour scheme are some of our favourites. We also loved their intricate kantha embroidery on Bangalore silk, which takes six months to complete. One can also find quality handloom saris with styles like fish motif, madhubani design, organic print, mirror work and even applique work. Their saris starts at INR 750 and go up to INR 13,000.

For men take a look at their fabric painted punjabis that come paired with matching hand-painted sarees, perfect for gifting, priced at INR 2,000. Not a big fan of saris? Move over to their section of in-house kurtis and skirts in ghinham and printed styles, starting as low as INR 350.