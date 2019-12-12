Head To These Stores For The Best Wedding Sherwanis

Getting hitched this season or have the piling party invites kept you guessing on what to wear? Ditch the boring blacks and blues and opt for Kolkata-based designer label Surbhi Pansari. The who's who of telly, Bolly and ramp (Karan Wahi to Prosenjit Chattopadhyay and Ravi Awana) have dressed in this label to look dapper, and this wedding season you can rely upon her subtle colours, bold and large prints, and eclectic fusions. Experiment with her cuts and silhouettes to wear a new look and be the eye candy in the marriages.