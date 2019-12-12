Head To These Stores For The Best Wedding Sherwanis
Aastha Creation
When in dire need of sherwanis, hit up Aastha Creation inside Vardaan Market This is by the same people behind Astha Ethnic Wear, located on the same floor which stocks readymade sherwanis. They come in subtle tones as well as blinding bling work -- much like any designer boutique. The sherwanis are available in a free size which can be tailored to your shape in just a few hours (or in one day). The starting price point would be around INR 12,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 12000
Sawaria
The store has a wide range for men. The Nehru jackets, starting from INR 4,000, are in bold colours in teal, light green, red and orange, among others. And if you are looking for traditional bandhgalas, try out the ones with hand printed motifs stitched neatly and paisley prints on the inside.
- Upwards: ₹ 4000
Ayub & Sons
This huge store, spread across two floors, is a popular name among locals, strategically placed on Camac Street beside Vardaan Market. The store keeps both fabrics and readymade clothes for men. But their sherwani collection is worth you money and time. And all you men can check out their brooches and nagras for a fashionable marriage day attire. Their sherwani stitching charge is INR 8,500.
- Upwards: ₹ 8500
Dapper
This is one of the very few stores where you will get out-of-the-box designs, with a lot of designers to choose from. Founded by Shilpa Sethi, under the Dapper umbrella, there are 11 apparel designers and two accessory designers, including some from Jaipur, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Designer Ujjawal Dubey of Delhi's Antar-Agni has styled the likes of Ayushman Khurana and Vicky Kaushal, Delhi-based Arjan Dugal has styled actors like Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Kapoor and Delhi's Suket Dhir has worked with Irrfan Khan Rajkumar Rao. To pick up clothes from designers with such high-profile clientele? We are game!
Barkat Ali
Barkat Ali, with its more than 95-year legacy, is one of the masters of tailored sherwanis in Kolkata. You imagine one and they will produce it for you with a swing of their magic wand. This store is a paradise for men as they have been tailoring men's clothes for almost a century. Get fabrics for your attire starting INR 3,000/m and their stitching charge is INR 9,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Manyavar
Their range of sherwanis will leave you scratching your head for sure — it just doesn’t end. Colours, designs, or type, you can almost build your custom sherwani here. You can pair up an ivory kurta with a double-layered short jacket, or a satin lapel tuxedo over an ivory kurta and sherwanis with embroidery. Get these resplendent sherwanis in silk jacquard for INR 12,000 or INR 15,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Surbhi Pansari
Getting hitched this season or have the piling party invites kept you guessing on what to wear? Ditch the boring blacks and blues and opt for Kolkata-based designer label Surbhi Pansari. The who's who of telly, Bolly and ramp (Karan Wahi to Prosenjit Chattopadhyay and Ravi Awana) have dressed in this label to look dapper, and this wedding season you can rely upon her subtle colours, bold and large prints, and eclectic fusions. Experiment with her cuts and silhouettes to wear a new look and be the eye candy in the marriages.
Comments (0)