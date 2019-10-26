This Boutique Sells Out Of A Beautiful Bungalow And Is Frequented By Singer Abhijeet!

Tucked away inside a beautiful old Kolkata bungalow on Jatin Das Road, Swatantra specialises in handpicked and handwoven fashion. This boutique boasts collection of traditional and regional weaves under its belt.

Your plans to pick up quality sarees just got easier with their extensive range. We really liked the look and ambience of the store, and how it exudes a homely feeling. When we started exploring their sarees, we spotted a good collection in off-white shades. One of them was a handloom saree with black and gold printed border. Another off-white linen matka in tie and dye with kantha embroidery stole our attention. But the pick of the day had to be a black and red silk saree, with a golden border, which, you can say, is perfect for festive evenings!



But what is enticing about the store is their exclusive kantha and light embroidered cotton kurtas (panjabis). All woven in cotton, the standout embroideries make them a definite buy, and every man would want to have them in his closet. Team it up with their bright coloured cotton dhotis for a rich festive look! Their printed dhotis will give you major fashion goals, and will actually compel men to dress up for a change!