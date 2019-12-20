Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store

Who doesn't love a solitaire ring or a diamond necklace or bangles in gold? Well, most of us do, right? Hit up Syndicate Jewellers in City Centre 2 if that's what you're looking for.

Located on the ground floor of the mall, Syndicate Jewellers is known for its stunning designs in gold and diamond jewellery. From classic ones to bespoke pieces, each product reflects their fine craftsmanship. Besides the usual rings, necklaces, earrings, and bangles, the store stocks a wide collection of cufflinks, maangtikas, pendants, nose pins, tiaras, anklets, armlets, chains, and haathphool. Best part? They have an amazing range of fine solitaire jewellery like single line necklaces, bangles, and rings in different shapes, cuts and polishes.

Shine bright at any occasion with their made to order jewellery pieces. Watch out for their polki and kundan sets. We also spotted this beautiful pair of peacock ear tops sure to make you stand out in the crowd. Their range of antique jewellery — we can't get over the lotus chandelier earrings and the emerald and pearl stringed chokers - has our heart!

Looking for gift ideas? Well, a diamond necklace or a ring will any day make your partner happy but if you're looking for corporate gifting ideas, then the store's range of bullion bars, biscuits, and coins with customised logos and designs in gold and fine sterling silver are perfect.

You'll also find a limited collection of platinum and silver jewellery as well as pieces made of precious gemstones. Have a particular design in mind? Syndicate will customise your jewellery just the way you want it — according to your taste and preferences.

