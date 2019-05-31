Thakali: One Stop For Authentic Nepalese Food And An Experience To Cherish Forever!

Thakali happens to be the new offspring of the infamous Blue Poppy located bang opposite to the Sikkim House building. Soothing Nepalese music on the backdrop serves as an element of surprise with their authentic food fare. Divided into two sections - they have a basic seating (tables & chairs) arrangement on one side, while the inner section is a 'sit-down' space meant for enjoying the Nepali Thalis in the most genuine way. The vibes here will take you back to the heart of a monastery. The wall arts & dimmed lights create a peaceful ambience altogether. Items that you must not miss out on : • Nepali Thali: A steal deal, this is the epitome of comfort food sure to make you wanting more! Comes in 4 variants (Veg/Chicken/Pork/Mutton), all equally sumptuous.. so take a pick and dig in! • Sel Roti: Imagine Donuts, now imagine them being Nepali! Doesn't sound right? Then you're in for a treat with these traditional sweet, rice bread unconventional yet alluring in taste and texture. Besides these, do try their fermented pickles and open momos as well.