Move Over Shopping & Food! Here's A List Of Other Fun Things You Can Do In New Market

All you camera aficionados! Hit up Metro Gali in Esplanade for all your camera needs. The entire area is full of camera shops. From second-hand film and DSLR cameras to the latest models, this gali has it all and that too at discounted rates! You'll also find camera equipment like lenses, lights, tripods, batteries, bags, microphones and memory cards. Don't panic if something is out of stock. Place an order and they'll get it for you. Camera needs fixing? Worry not. Visit any of the shops and watch these pros work their magic at cheaper rates.

Walk in M.A. Photographic Centre if you wanna get your hands on age-old cameras. We spotted a Bell and Howell movie camera, a Zeiss Ikon Box and the Kodak Baby Brownie on the shelves!