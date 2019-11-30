Ignite your love for the wild. Visit the Sundarbans to unfold its many wild secrets embedded deep in its nook and crannies. We chalk out things you can do when you're travelling to Sundarban.
Travelling To Sundarbans? Here Are 6 Amazing Things You Can Do There
Spot The Royal Bengal Tiger At Sundarbans National Park
Although spotting the Royal Bengal Tiger at the Sundarbans National Park is notoriously hard, you have to take your chances in the hope of getting lucky. Meander through a network of tidal waterways, mud flats, small islands and mangrove forests on a boat, keeping your fingers crossed. September to March is the best time for tiger sightings.
Indulge In Bird Watching At Sajnekhali Bird Sanctuary
Located next to the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, this sanctuary is known for its diverse bird population. Sajnekhali Watch Tower is an ideal place from where you can spot over 200 bird species. Watch egrets pottering about the coast, sandpipers flying overhead or black capped and brown winged kingfishers (endemic to the mangrove forests) popping up on tree tops and branches.
Take A Canopy Walk Overlooking The Wildlife
The Dobanki watchtower will present you with a unique experience of watching wildlife from its Canopy Walk. About half a kilometre long and at a height of about 20 ft from the ground, this walk will give you an opportunity to stretch your legs a bit after the long boat ride to get there. If you are lucky you will see Chital deers lounging about or crocodiles basking in the lazy afternoon Sun. If you are extremely lucky you will see a tiger.
Walk With Olive Ridley Turtles At Kanak
Visit Kanak to see the Olive Ridley turtles (an endangered species and one of the smallest sea turtles) that thrive mostly in shallow waters and beaches. Kanak is one of the sanctuary beaches that shelter these turtles. The turtles travel from several kilometers to these shallow coastal waters during breeding season. Nesting season lasts from December to March. During this time, you will find these turtles in large numbers as thousands of female turtles lay eggs on the beach.
Soak In The Quiet Calm Of Netidhopani Lake
One of the most picturesque lakes in Sundarbans and an ideal spot for some photography. It’s also home to a 400-year-old Shiva Temple. The watchtower here will offer you views of the gorgeous vista of lush greenery spreading out for miles before you.
Take A Dip At Sagar Island
Visit Sagar Island in the Sunderbans - the site of the annual Gangasagar fair and pilgrimage (the second largest congregation of people in the world after the Kumbh Mela). It is where the Ganges meets the Bay of Bengal. Lakhs of devotees and tourists converge here during Makar Sankranti, to take a dip at the confluence.
