Travelling To Sundarbans? Here Are 6 Amazing Things You Can Do There

The Dobanki watchtower will present you with a unique experience of watching wildlife from its Canopy Walk. About half a kilometre long and at a height of about 20 ft from the ground, this walk will give you an opportunity to stretch your legs a bit after the long boat ride to get there. If you are lucky you will see Chital deers lounging about or crocodiles basking in the lazy afternoon Sun. If you are extremely lucky you will see a tiger.

