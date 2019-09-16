This Brand From North-East Has The Best Handcrafted Home, Fashion & Lifestyle Products

Kopou's products are minimally designed yet beautiful. Water hyacinth wine bottle holders, seed jewellery and earthy lamps are some of my favourite picks. The best part is all their products are handmade by the local artisans of north-east India, which is where I originally belong to. They also have an interesting collection of cushions which are naturally died and with thread work. I'm yet to try their eco-friendly yoga mats, folders and other accessories. Can't wait for their soon to launch a collection of Mulberry Shawls for this winter season! If you are someone who believes in slow living, you must check them out!