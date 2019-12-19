This Luxury Villa On The River Bank Is Your Ultimate Destination For Winter Party & Picnic

It's not often that you can soak the sun by the river bank and swim in a luxurious pool indoor, but then Nongore is no ordinary villa. A lush beautiful farmhouse sporting a rustic charm and majestic views, Nongore is located in Dakshin Raipur, some 18 km away from Thakupukur Bazar (or 2 km away from the 75 Bus stand, near Behala). Don't let the simple gabled-roof villa standing centre to the farmhouse catch all the attention. Dragon fruits, avocados, star apples, pears, mangoes and more (the list is really long, honestly) dot the lush garden surrounding the villa. Tie your hammock in one of those exotic trees like Victoria Amazonic and let its broad leaves give you a cool shade for a little snooze. For a water baby like me, it's difficult to resist the call of the clear blue pool and the sun deck that lines it. But nothing comes close to the view that the backyard allows. I gave up my camera and just strolled along the banks of the Ganges as the big cruise ships created the water to crest and the river dolphins to jump in glee! It's a sight that's best enjoyed without a photographic lens. Picnic with the fam or party with the friends, Nongore will host you for either. In fact, if your wedding bells are ready to chime, you can book this farmhouse to tie knot. The banquet and garden can easily host your 500 guests. Dial them up a week ahead to rent it (not for weddings, of course) for a day out. They cater food at INR 1,250 per person, but you can also go without it at INR 500 per person.