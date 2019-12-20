Get Your Child's Next Birthday Gift From This Store In Rangoli Mall

Think about buying cars, bikes and scooters from a mall. Silly you! We're not talking about the real ones. Toniland, situated on the 2nd floor of Rangoli Mall, is an all-in-one toy shop, from where you can get your child's next birthday gift.

Give them a mini car which they can drive in around the house. Hummer, open jeep or a BMW, you can get them in various colours and in various types, so that they have the liberty to choose their favourite car. In case you're planning to buy them for a 3-4 year old, the cars will cost you INR 7,000. But depending upon the age, it can go up to INR 22,000. Is your kid fascinated by 2-wheelers more? You can get bikes for 4-year-olds at INR 5,000.

A new member entered the family? Get baby strollers too with foam seats, best for your baby's comfort. Or you can get the spongiest soft toy for your baby just so that she has enough things at her disposal to throw stuff around! Now if you're in need of new products for your kid's school, you can check out their collection of bags and water bottles. And what better than a minion backpack to motivate them to go to school?

We certainly can't leave out the huge variety of indoor games and board games that you can buy for your child's pass time. The favourites such as Scrabble and Monopoly are of course there. But you can't ignore classics such as Taboo, Sequence, Magic Carnival, Mastermaths and Star Wars Ludo. You can also buy doll houses, kitchen sets and chef sets, if your child is more into organised playthings.