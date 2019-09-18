Men! It's Time To Pamper Yourselves At These Salons In Kolkata

Who said grooming is a woman's thing? Men can now visit these salons to get the coolest haircuts, head massages and waxing services to clean up the junk!

Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic

Visit Lumi Salon and Skin Clinic on Lake Road for a perfect makeover. We know how much men are obsessed with their facial hair and how they treat it like it's their only love. For those lads, the beard styling service can help you twirl the moustache better. Men, shine like a diamond with their waxing services! Don't give your girlfriends a chance to complain and avail their front body and arms RICA waxing. As they say mard ko dard nahi hota!

Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic

P-561, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Unique Zam Zam Style Junction Saloon

This affordable salon is located just a stone’s throw away from the Beck Bagan Zeeshan. Once you get over the super-brightly coloured walls (we’re talking hot pink and bright yellow), settle down to enjoy a haircut that will cost you mere INR 80 (without the shampoo). You can also avail a host of other services like hair colour, head massage, etc.

Unique Zam Zam Style Junction Salon

16-A, Syed Amir Ali Aveue, Lower Range, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Fahrenheit Unisex Salon

This salon caters to all you men's needs, starting from haircuts, beard trimming and facial. Ask for a cool undercut with a pompadour or faded undercut with a slick back, they'll do it for you with extreme care. Oh, and their beard trimming is also top-class. Go for a disconnected beard with a 0mm undercut, and you are ready to set the ramp on fire.
Fahrenheit Unisex Salon

4, Dr. Satyananda Roy Road, Lake Range, Kalighat, Kolkata

Be Bonnie

This multi-chain salon is quite a popular name in the city and has also hosted Bengali actors and stars. Celebs such as Rituparna Sengupta and Ushasie Chakraborty have frequented Be Bonnie. But they are also known for their beard cutting and hair colouring services for men. Experiment with hair colours like  electric blue, silver or ash. The charge for global hair colour is INR 1,000 while for highlights it's INR 500 per streak.

Be Bonnie

7, Ramani Chatterjee Road, Gariahat, Kolkata

AN John

We simply can't leave out AN John if we are talking about men's grooming. A premium brand in Kolkata, AN John is a bit on the upper side in terms of pricing, but they deliver quality service. When you walk into the Park Street outlet, you can expect the stylists to do wonders on your hair with utmost care. And did we tell you? It has won the L'Oréal Business Award for best salon in the East.

AN John

Quest Mall, 3rd Floor, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

