Men! It's Time To Pamper Yourselves At These Salons In Kolkata
Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic
Visit Lumi Salon and Skin Clinic on Lake Road for a perfect makeover. We know how much men are obsessed with their facial hair and how they treat it like it's their only love. For those lads, the beard styling service can help you twirl the moustache better. Men, shine like a diamond with their waxing services! Don't give your girlfriends a chance to complain and avail their front body and arms RICA waxing. As they say mard ko dard nahi hota!
Unique Zam Zam Style Junction Saloon
This affordable salon is located just a stone’s throw away from the Beck Bagan Zeeshan. Once you get over the super-brightly coloured walls (we’re talking hot pink and bright yellow), settle down to enjoy a haircut that will cost you mere INR 80 (without the shampoo). You can also avail a host of other services like hair colour, head massage, etc.
Fahrenheit Unisex Salon
Be Bonnie
This multi-chain salon is quite a popular name in the city and has also hosted Bengali actors and stars. Celebs such as Rituparna Sengupta and Ushasie Chakraborty have frequented Be Bonnie. But they are also known for their beard cutting and hair colouring services for men. Experiment with hair colours like electric blue, silver or ash. The charge for global hair colour is INR 1,000 while for highlights it's INR 500 per streak.
AN John
We simply can't leave out AN John if we are talking about men's grooming. A premium brand in Kolkata, AN John is a bit on the upper side in terms of pricing, but they deliver quality service. When you walk into the Park Street outlet, you can expect the stylists to do wonders on your hair with utmost care. And did we tell you? It has won the L'Oréal Business Award for best salon in the East.
