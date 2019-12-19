This Gorgeous Asian Street Bar In New Town Offers The Perfect Setting For You To Unwind

Say hello to Wykiki – The Asian Street Bar located in City Centre 2 offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The huge cabanas, pretty lights and the wooden flooring are the first few things that will catch your eye as soon as you enter the terrace lounge.

A vibrant semi-alfresco setting amidst a tropical ambience, the lounge promises to give you a glimpse of the casual street bars of Asia with affordable drinks accompanied by great local food. Don’t wanna sit indoors? No problem. Take a seat in the adjacent space, perfect for open-air brunches and live kitchen.

We loved the use of glass as well as the different patterns, colours and textures used for the interiors. Ample amount of light can come in and it also gives you sense of a big space during the day. It’s like this nice, bustling eatery where you’d listen to some groovy music while enjoying some delicious food and drinks and experience the world go about with their chores.



The menu is built on handpicked authentic local recipes from the streets of South Asia - Grandma Yu’s special Bibimbap from the Meong Dong Street Market in Seoul or the Murtabak from Stadium Boulevard of Singapore – all of it brought to you by a well-travelled chef. Try the Crispy Lotus Stem, Fire Cracker Prawn and the Rendang Pav when you go to Wykiki. We tried it and absolutely loved it! Also try their range of Asian-inspired cocktails made by their master mixologists.



As the sun sets, the lounge turns into the grooviest place you can hang out at with a live DJ.



Don’t think much and head their now. Let Wykiki take you on a journey through the chaotic tsukiji fish market in Tokyo to the galangal and lemongrass scented streets of Penang, the floating markets in Bangkok and the Hanoi alleys filled with pho hawkers.