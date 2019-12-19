This Brand's Nepali Culture & Mountain Lifestyle-Inspired Designs Will Steal Your Heart!

Get a glimpse of the rich traditional heritage of Nepal with Yachna Rizal’s line of apparel that brings together the diverse Nepali culture and contemporary silhouettes fused with Indian influences to create modern ethnic designs sure to appeal to all age groups.

Yachna’s clothing finds influences from Nepali ethnic, tribal and social communities, art, folklore, music and literature as well as life in the mountains of Kalimpong, a town in the Himalayan foothills where she was born. The aesthetic, simple and monochrome designs will steal your heart. She uses dhaka - a Nepali handwoven fabric - as the base for all her designs and blends them with south Indian and Banarasi silk and modern fabrics. She also works with linen and Eri or Ahimsa silk - a sustainable fabric found in the Northeast.

We totally loved this loose-fitted Eri silk shirt dyed by hand using AZO free dyes. It is handcrafted and embedded with fine stones and beads. Pair it up with straight pants or jeans and you’re all set for the day. A lot of the brand’s clothes also have hand embroidery done on them by local women from Kalimpong. You have to check out the linen collection - dresses, shirts, tops, pants, kurtis, sarees and jackets. A simple yet stylish linen saree in green paired with a dhaka blouse completely bowled us over.

Yachna uses linen grown and handwoven by families in the rural villages of Bengal. Eri silk is also sourced from weavers who live close to the hills. The brand’s all about sustainable, eco-friendly clothing. Prices start at INR 2,500.