Zara's Opening Its First Store In Kolkata Today And We Are Lining Up

Iconic Spanish fashion retail brand offers unique designs and styles, when it comes to fashion in vogue. The spacious store on South City's ground floor (towards the end of the foyer) has elegant white walls and mirrors and screams style. Walk in and you will find that the shelves are lined with their latest collection. This is your best place to pick couture-like fashion that fits just within your budget. We know that celebs like Kate Middleton, Selena Gomez and Dakota Fanning wear the brand regularly. And we can't wait to get togged up in the latest trends and runway-like clothes, from fringe Mom jeans to sleek trousers and envy-worthy dresses, and runway-look shoes - we will be picking them all up soon.

Men can look sleek and suave in their comfortable linen pants in stripes or the bold checkered trousers. We especially like their crop pants with can be paired with their crisp white and blue solid shirts. Our fave one would be a grey crop pant which you can wear for an evening party as well as for office! This way, you can also save yourself from making your formal look boring.