A Hidden Gem With 3 In 1 Kitchen-Bar In Malad!

So it’s been quite a few times now that I have visited Warehouse Kitchen with my friends. It’s an amazing place with beautiful ambience. Its a hidden gem in the vicinity of Malad. We have tried most of the restaurants in this area and trust me Warehouse Kitchen bar is the one we keep coming back to. This place is very spacious as it is a 3 storeyed kitchen with lounge, fine dine and rooftop. So the lounge is for people who love to party. The fine dine has live music and band. And the rooftop area is for people who love to chill and it is a great place to hang out with friends. So basically you get to choose where you want to spend your evening at. I have always been to their lounge section. This place is always packed whether it is a weekend or a weekday. Being a party person I have always been to their lounge section. P.S. if you are planning to visit this place on a weekend always prefer to reach a little early or make a reservation as this place gets crowded. Just as the astonishing ambience the food here is also amazing. They serve North Indian, Chinese, Asian, Burmese, continental and desserts as well. So they do have an amazing menu and the food here is pretty much spot on for authenticity. Want smoothie, shakes, cocktail, mocktail or something else you will get it all. So they also have happy hours from 12 pm to 7 pm. They also give corporate offers on bills. So we had ordered peri-peri fries, wood fire paneer kurkure, wood fire chicken kurkure, agro chicken curry with rice, sesame chilli chicken and all were just amazing and as for value, in my opinion, it is well worth it and we have always left full and very satisfied. The only drawback was the service was a little slow. But on the other hand, the staff was very polite, humble and helpful. Overall the place is just fantastic and must-visit if in Malad!