5 Date Night Places On My Radar

The Bombay Canteen place needs no introduction. Whether you’re a newbie to Mumbai or have been living in the city for years, you know you have to head here with bae. What makes it so unique? Their mad awesome Pulled Pork Tacos are served on methi theplas here (sorry Gujju aunties) and the vibe is like Byculla-meets-Brooklyn. So if you’re at a stage in your relationship where impressing bae is last on the list, and all you guys care about is finding a place you both can agree on - head here.