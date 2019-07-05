A Bottle Themed Pub With Some Amazing Food And Drinks Menu

Bottle Wottle - Malad, this place is just wow. Fun, unique pub and bar concept. The only bar that’s vegetarian. Woah! Brownie points already. 900 plus taxes for just the unlimited food menu and 1800 plus taxes for unlimited food and alcohol. Good deal on both ways. Decor and the bar made out of beer bottles and the caps. Packed on a weekday even after the heavy rains. Wow. This place is surely going the rounds. Look out for the bar and its decor. it’s really well done. Started with brain freeze - cranberry based mocktail. For the starters, -Crackling Spinach with Paneer: Soft texture of Cottage Cheese given the crunchy spinach shreds. Nice marination of the herbs. -Mushroom Salt and Pepper: Mushrooms deep fried with a shallow batter. Yes, Sprinkled with salt and pepper thereafter. Crispy and well done. -Cottage Cheese with Chillies: Paneer sautés in spicy marination. Soft on the texture too. Also given the herbs and spice garnish. I enjoyed this with the Mocktails. -Mexican Fondue: 4 segregated things of baby corn (sauté), Paneer, nachos and veggies served in one dish. Come to the fondue - a nice chilly cheese gravy kind of a mix. Was about nice. -Naughty Nachos: Smart one in the lot. Spinach, carbon and plain tortillas. The dip is of 2 - one the salsa and the other the cheese. Both yum. Overall - Good fun place. Nice music. Quick service despite the hustle. Vegetarian and Drinks. Looks great!