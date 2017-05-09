Ambrosia Is A Hidden Cafe With Awesome Interiors, Games & Delish Food

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Marol, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Wellington Business Park 2, Shop 2, Opp. Skyline Icon, Andheri-Kurla Road, Marol, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

My friends and I went to Ambrosia place for a chill time and awesome food, and trust me, we had the best of both. The Interiors are done well, and they even have a outdoor seating with swings on one side {they look so pretty}.

What Could Be Better?

The food options available aren't too many, but good enough because the food is really awesome and totally pocket-friendly!

What's My Pro Tip?

They have games such as UNO, Scrabble and other board games, and they also air F.R.I.E.N.D.S and other TV shows which is probably the best thing about them.

Anything Else?

The Mac & Cheese and Cold coffee are a must-try if you're visiting.

Cafes

Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Marol, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Wellington Business Park 2, Shop 2, Opp. Skyline Icon, Andheri-Kurla Road, Marol, Mumbai

image-map-default