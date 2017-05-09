My friends and I went to Ambrosia place for a chill time and awesome food, and trust me, we had the best of both. The Interiors are done well, and they even have a outdoor seating with swings on one side {they look so pretty}.
Ambrosia Is A Hidden Cafe With Awesome Interiors, Games & Delish Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
The food options available aren't too many, but good enough because the food is really awesome and totally pocket-friendly!
They have games such as UNO, Scrabble and other board games, and they also air F.R.I.E.N.D.S and other TV shows which is probably the best thing about them.
The Mac & Cheese and Cold coffee are a must-try if you're visiting.
