Travelling To Alibaug? Don't Forget To Book This Beautiful Villa On The Beach!

A getaway in Alibaug can never go wrong!! Amazing vibe, lush greenery, contemporary designed villa and bang on the beach. Well if you're looking for the best ocean views and close proximity to the beach, here's something for you, Serene Antidote. Just 10 mins away from Mandwa Jetty Ocean Breeze Villa is a 6 modular styled bed-room villa, it's ideal for a huge gang or a family get together. If kids too are tagging along, there are a lot of outdoor activities lined up for them. Feel like showcasing tour culinary skills? The spacious kitchen is well equipped for you. Arrangements for meals can be done upon request at a minimal charge. Badminton court, Table-tennis, Private Swimming pool, Board Games, Beach activities, Trekking, Board Games, Dart Board, book library, yoga instructor, etc. Is there anything more you can ask for? The owners stay in a separate villa on the same premises along with their furry friends, hence a pet-friendly villa. Getting Around: By sea: from Gateway of India, Mumbai - 45 mins (ferry) 20 mins (speed boat) By road: Mandwa Jetty - 10 mins, Mumbai City - 2 hr 45 mins, Pune City - 3 hr 15 mins.