Ghar Nahin Jayenge Hum: An Adult's Guide To Having Fun At Essel World

If you’ve been a regular at Essel World or have shifted from another city {Delhi people with major Appu Ghar feels?}, the rides spell adrenaline from the word go.

You’ll get to sit and scream on rides like Hoola Hoop {a roller coaster with insane drops at a melting speed of 100 kms/hour}, The Aero Swinger {elevating ride with swings in a circular motion}, Enterprise {With a 90 degree flip, this one’s for the brave-hearted} and The Shot and Drop {free fall drop loaded with bungy effects} – at 190 feet, it’s India’s tallest tower ride.

And for the ones who like it challenging, there’s always ‘Thunder’- a ride that wheels you in a 360 degree angle with speed. If you’re not too much into dizzying rides, try the simpler ones like The Kangaroo Hop, Copper Chopper or the Slam Bob. There’s also the Ali Baba challenge for the ones with a penchant for treasure hunts.