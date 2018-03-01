Were you a kid who always fantasised about going to EsselWorld when you heard that ad jingle? Now you’re older, and no one can stop you from bunking work and heading to the happiest place in the country.
Ghar Nahin Jayenge Hum: An Adult's Guide To Having Fun At Essel World
The Rides
If you’ve been a regular at Essel World or have shifted from another city {Delhi people with major Appu Ghar feels?}, the rides spell adrenaline from the word go.
You’ll get to sit and scream on rides like Hoola Hoop {a roller coaster with insane drops at a melting speed of 100 kms/hour}, The Aero Swinger {elevating ride with swings in a circular motion}, Enterprise {With a 90 degree flip, this one’s for the brave-hearted} and The Shot and Drop {free fall drop loaded with bungy effects} – at 190 feet, it’s India’s tallest tower ride.
And for the ones who like it challenging, there’s always ‘Thunder’- a ride that wheels you in a 360 degree angle with speed. If you’re not too much into dizzying rides, try the simpler ones like The Kangaroo Hop, Copper Chopper or the Slam Bob. There’s also the Ali Baba challenge for the ones with a penchant for treasure hunts.
The Food
It’s advisable to load up on food after you’ve had your share of headspinning and screaming. Barfing doesn’t exactly look pretty – even in hyperbola. There’s a few restaurants serving Asian {Tai Pan}, North Indian {Petu’s and Happy Singh Da Dhaba} and South Indian {Southern Treat} but don’t expect it to be a fine-dining menu. It’s less about judging the food, more about reliving some childhood memories {you know, how fun it was to see that straw float up from the Pepsi glass bottle}. Have a scoop from Kwality Walls to finish.
Other Attractions
Two words. Water Kingdom. If you’re a water baby or just like the sight of water around, head here.They have rides with high drops that will make a splash. If water doesn’t float your boat {which is what it literally does}, you can always enjoy ice skating at Arctic Circle, a six-lane bowling arena, rock-climbing and even karaoke. There’s also a bull tosser if you want to embarrass a friend {or if they want to do it themselves}.
How To Get There
The park is situated at Gorai beach. One can either drive down {a two-hour drive} or take a ferry {there’s one every 15 minutes from Gorai}. Train travellers, get down at Borivali and catch an auto/cab.
#LBBTip
To avoid running into screaming kids and hyper aunties, go on a Thursday. They have a 1+1 offer. Also, ditch uncomfy shoes, grab those chappals or sneakers to hop around.
