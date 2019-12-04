This Cute Cafe In Bandra Will Take You Through A Culinary Tour

If you are looking for a cute café with an elegant décor we have a new place for you: "All Elements" (Khar and BKC) . They have their newest outlet at BKC. This elegant, classy and chic place is not only a café but also a décor store. The walls have some amazing mirror work that looks like branches, the lights, the interior is quite welcoming. This is a perfect place for lunch and even dinner dates with your loved ones or complete family to hangout. It is a cute café with the best food that will take you through a culinary tour. The menu is a mix of healthy eats and comfort food, Indian and continental. We settled for their Charmoula Grilled chicken and Lemon coriander fish fingers for starters both these dishes were amazing and aesthetically pleasing, the meat and fish were grilled to perfection. Later we hopped over for "All Elements Grilled Chicken" the chicken was cooked to perfection with red wine, fresh pan tossed veggies and flavoured mashed potato as sides, the quantity was always perfect. We were completely yet we ordered desserts because you always have dessert is the rule. We tried the Classic New York Cheesecake with fruit. This dessert is fruity take on classic cheesecake and is well presented. The cheesecake melts in the mouth with a burst of flavours. Special attention should be given to their self-curated range of mocktails and cocktails. The Go Green mocktail is my pick, the drink is quite refreshing with pineapple and lime juice with kiwi fun. The "Indian Carnival" drink with some cinnamon syrup, lime juice and orange juice will give you an amazing spice kick. Overall it's a beautiful café with an amazing concept to shop and eat together, it will suit all ages and has an all-day dining experience vibe. This place has made me crazy with its décor and food. This is on my list of beautiful cafes to visit and I will surely recommend you all to visit.