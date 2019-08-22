Beautiful Space & Scrumptious Food At Trumpet Sky Lounge

Trumpet Sky Lounge is located in the prime area. Reaching here is easy, it is a few minutes away from DN Nagar metro station. The ambience is terrace slot. It is spacious, beautiful and attractive. This place is best to celebrate birthdays or have parties. Also, this place has amazing music and the vibes are truly refreshing. The staff is quick and knowledgeable. The place is well maintained. The food over is really tasty and the drinks are great. I ordered the following: Starters: -Ghost Nalli Harra Lazeez & Kebab -Murgh Kali Mirch Tikka -Paneer Ajwa Tikka Main course: -Murgh Lahori -Paneer Taka Tak Drinks: -Something Pink -Sex On The Beach All the above dishes and drinks were amazing and tasty. I would love to visit it again.