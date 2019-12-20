OMG: Our Favourite Bar Has Opened A New Outlet In Powai!

Social has been our favorite hangout place in the city, like, forever. Be it a Friday night chill scene or a casual drink post office or music gigs. After launching 10 Social outlets in the hotspots of the city, this city favourite has now opened its doors in the beautiful and scenic Hiranandani Gardens in Powai.

Adorned with up-cycled and natural materials and lots of greens, Powai Social is sure to remind you of the local udyaan from the memories of your childhood. Pretty and rustic themed windows, lots of tropical green hanging plants and maximum upcycling using bamboo sticks (so, plus points for that) - we love it.

We particularly loved their seating. The in-situ benches are a special feature of Powai Social, each dedicated to crucial moments in the history of Mumbai that are now kept alive in memory. While one bench is dedicated to the textile mills of Mumbai, another is dedicated to the now-defunct RK Studios. The seating also features upcycled chairs made from erstwhile car tyres placed around logwood tabletops, allowing the wood to retain its natural shape and form.

What's new in this one? Other than its super popular LLIITs, inventive cocktails, and exploratory food, Powai Social is the first outpost to serve a mind-blowing collection of keg cocktails, aptly called #khatra along with the introduction of wood-fired pizzas.

So, if you're in the neighborhood anytime soon, you know exactly where to head. Chill with friends over great coffee and food, meet like-minded collaborators for work or party hard - you've got yourself a new hangout spot!