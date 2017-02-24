Eggs Florentine, Anyone? Andheri East Has A Breakfast Cafe That Opens At 7.30AM

We visited Andheri East’s latest fixation – Above and Beyond. Here’s why you should give it a go.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
What Is It?
Located on the Mahakali Caves Road, Above & Beyond is a casual vegetarian dining space flanked by McDonald’s and a couple of small shops in the area. Aimed at being the place where you sit back and relax, the decor is colourful but is balanced by the subtlety of wooden blinds and halogen bulbs. The space downstairs is all about conversations over board games. It aims to be a Moroccan eatery, but we saw shades of almost every culture. Big bonus: They are open from 7.30 am to midnight.
Chow Down
When we say vegetarian, don’t expect it to be shuddh shakahari. They serve eggs and that’s what we ordered first, a little taken aback by the absence of meat on the menu. Eggs florentine {INR 120} was an absolute delight with the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the muffin, spinach and cream.
We moved on to the sundried tomato polenta squares {INR 150}. It was filling and is recommended for those who like to keep things on the safer side. The A&B nachos {INR 150} weren’t exactly loaded but hey, they weren’t meant to be. Also, all hail the crispy nachos {we’ve been fed soggy ones way too many times}.
Sip On
They have mocktails starting at INR 75 and smoothies that’ll fill you in seconds at INR 150.
So, We're Saying...
It’s affordable, have impeccable food for the price they are serving it at and could become your friendly neighbourhood cafe.
