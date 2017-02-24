Eggs Florentine, Anyone? Andheri East Has A Breakfast Cafe That Opens At 7.30AM

When we say vegetarian, don’t expect it to be shuddh shakahari. They serve eggs and that’s what we ordered first, a little taken aback by the absence of meat on the menu. Eggs florentine {INR 120} was an absolute delight with the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the muffin, spinach and cream.

We moved on to the sundried tomato polenta squares {INR 150}. It was filling and is recommended for those who like to keep things on the safer side. The A&B nachos {INR 150} weren’t exactly loaded but hey, they weren’t meant to be. Also, all hail the crispy nachos {we’ve been fed soggy ones way too many times}.