Get Crafty: Head To Art Station In Andheri For All Of Your Dreamy DIY And Craft Supplies

Easy to miss, Art Station stands right at the corner of the Four Bungalows Chowk in Andheri West. However, once we entered the store we were transported to a wonderland of colourful papers, pens, paints and stickers. On the right side, the wall is decorated with pop-art posters and has stacks paint from Camlin, Windsor and Newton, Liquitex and Pebeo, as well as other brands.

The back wall is the paper wall which immediately caught our fancy. And needless to say, we splurged. We found gorgeous, glossy and funky printed sheets, as well as a whole section just for gift-wrapping paper. The small sheets were for INR 10, and the bigger ones for INR 15 {yes, that cheap}. From white, starry and transparent sheets to Aztec and floral designs, we picked up a great variety.

They also have adult colouring books, paints brushes {in all shapes and sizes}, charcoal pencils, and soft pastels, with a section purely dedicated to acrylics. The front of the shop has stickers, beads and canvas rolls, alongside a tiny revolving stand displaying cute diaries. They also have an eclectic collection of tracing paper from Queen Victoria to the world map.

In case you're looking for home decor items too, they have a great variety of candles from INR 700 onward (they make for great gifting options) and there's also a lot of quirky wall hangings and vases that you can invest on.

This is now our go-to place for all stationery shopping, including for birthdays, anniversaries and parties. We’re also heading here for when we want to switch up our bedroom walls with a little funky DIY.

When To Go: Mondays to Sundays, 10 AM to 10 PM