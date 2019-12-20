Rediscover The Joy Of Creating Something Cool At A Farm Stay In Karjat

Ganga Kadakia, an artist who dropped out of JJ Arts School to free herself from the shackles of the restricted atmosphere, tells us that the idea behind the Art Village came up when she realised there was a void of a true artists’ community in and around Mumbai. To pursue her passion, Ganga along with her husband Kunal decided to take up this project, and two and a half years later, Art Village stands beautifully in Karjat, just a 90-minute drive from the International Mumbai Airport.

The Art Village is a space to celebrate and support the artist community across the disciplines of art, literature, theatre, cinema and nature. With the help of artists and architects alike, especially Kiran Vaghela {from Hunnarshala Foundation} who designed the blueprint, the village engages in sustainable means of constructing the mud huts that use earth, recycled wood, mosaic and other sustainable materials.

Though it’s aimed at bringing the practicing artist community together, Ganga tells us this space is open for anyone looking for a getaway to de-stress. The idea being to decrease the gap between the general public and the artists and in turn encourage an open dialogue. So you can now pack your bags and escape to this beautiful heaven not so far away from the hustle of the city. It offers some amazing activities as well, that include kayaking in the nearby lake, trekking, swimming in the pool, and you can also check out their organic gardens and nurseries. And if you want a longer stay with them, sign up for their three-month long courses for wood-working, print-making and farming.

The beautiful residential stays are made in two ways, one being the four cobbled earth-built huts made from sun-dried bricks and the second being rammed earth-built kitchen and recreation centre. In fact, the entire roofing is thatched using recycled wood from different parts of India. They also have an art gallery in their recreation space that exhibits different artists every month. They also have an Earth Cafe that serves food created using fresh organic products from their farms.