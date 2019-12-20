This Brand Sells Authentic Bhagalpuri Silk Sarees From INR 1,300 Only And We Can't Keep Calm

Bhagalpur, the 3rd largest city in Bihar is also known as the 'Silk City', because its the only place where orginal Bhagalpuri or Tussar Silk is made. Its a dying technique used in sarees, kurtas and scarves, and we love every bit of it. We recently came across a local business on Instagram (thank God for social media, really) that's called Tussar Saree Collection, and we knew our orders had to be placed.

Run from a small district in Bhagalpur, this brand aces it with its authentic weave of Tussar and Bhagalpuri silk sarees that start at a very affordable range of INR 1,300, and go up to INR 2,900.They're manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers to pure silk sarees with Munga and Mirror work too. And what we loved the most is their very elegant color combination. They've got silk and cotton handlooms in combinations like grey and pink, maroon and green, pink and off-white, yellow and navy blue, grey and golden, to name a few.

And if you aren't used to wearing a saree and want something that's light on the body, go for their block print cotton sarees. All in all, we feel that there's absolutely no point investing your money on buying sarees out of exhibitions in the city when you can directly get it delivered to your doorstep from homegrown brands like Tussar Saree Collection. So make sure you choose your pick and place the order soon.