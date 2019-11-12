Post Work Plans? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Italian Food!

La Lola: Went here on a Tuesday night to catch up with few friends. The ambience is really pleasing with some really good decors! Very good service and the staffs have really good knowledge about the menu overall. What we ordered Drinks: • Rose Wine: The classic Rosè you could ask for • Watermelon Mojito: This was a bit on the sweeter side and had a really good minty flavour. Starters: • Bread: Some assorted bread basket with nice garlic butter to start with. Really goes well with the Rose Wine. • Chicken Caesar Salad: Really loved this one! Classic Caesar Salad with some really juicy lettuce. • Parmesan Chips: Liked this one. Had a nice cheesy flavour. • Broccoli & Parmesan Soup: This was so yummy and comforting. A must-try. Tastes amazing when you have it while it's hot • Portobello Mushroom Caps: Some really good Mushrooms you'll get in here. If you're a mushroom lover, this one for you Mains, • Margherita Pizza: Really good amount of Mozzarella. Loved this one • Pollo Picante: This one had chicken & jalapenos. I loved this one. It had a nice spicy flavour and was really deliciousness • Pesto Burratina: Caramelized onions & burrata with some Pesto sauce. Was okayish. Dessert, • Gooey Chocolate Cake: Tasted well. Was a little gooey. Overall had a really good experience. A must visit place!!