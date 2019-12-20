Avanti Kalagram Is A Gorgeous Eco-Resort, And It's Only Three Hours Away

This beautiful eco-resort does not stop at just being an affordable getaway, it’s a cultural hub that showcases and engages with indigenous arts and crafts of the locals from the village. Started off by the Nalanda Prathistan Trust, one should think of this resort where one can enjoy nature, cultural activities and at the same time promote the rural arts. It’s a unique concept in itself as it aims to provide the locals of the village with skills and employment.

How To Get There: Nestled cosily in Kathardak, the resort is approximately 160 km away from Mumbai. So, we recommend a quick road trip. However, if you’re the one to take the railways, the closest station would be Chinchwad.

Packages: start at INR 3,500 per night.

Fun Things To Do: You can enjoy fun activities like art and craft workshops like pottery, bottle art, Bandhani work, traditional batik painting. Or opt for adventurous activities like rappelling, zip-lining across the valley, river rafting etc.