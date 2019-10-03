Backpacks nowadays are like mini bazaars, holding on to junk and precious bits alike, what with being able to store books, laptops and everything else in neat compartments and still managing to suit individual personalities. A lot of you may agree that your bag defines you in a way, apart from being just purely functional. If you're a full-time or part-time student, here are some stylish bags that you can use during and post student life.
Library To Office & In Between: 5 Backpacks To Rock Your Next Semester
Multipurpose Zip Closure Backpack
This pretty piece of work is perfect for those of you who like to keep things classy. Made by Juno Statement, there are two colour variants - black and blue, that really stand out, no matter what you pair them with. You can carry your books, laptop and other basic necessities with ease, and we know for a fact that this'll be the main focus of your group!
Black & Gold Jacquard Backpack
Crafted by Maisha, this cotton backpack is trendy yet functional, with 3 pockets that can comfortably hold all your belongings (plus more!)
If you think size does matter, this is your bag of choice. The handles are made of vegan leather, so brownie points here! We love how the patterns are so unique yet eye-catching. Gift it to your best bud or just keep it for yourself, we know you'll love it.
Canvas Zip Closure Bag
Alright, so this beauty has to be a part of our list of cool backpacks. I mean, just look at it! Sleek and stylish, it has one main compartment and is made out of canvas, so it gets easier to clean up and will cost you INR 2,600. Designed by The House Of Ganges, you can use it anywhere, from attending classes to even going on a quick getaway. Heart it too? Buy it already!
Black & White Dot Stripe Backpack
If you've never gotten over tassels, you're sure to adore this little piece of work. Created by Anekaant, it's perfect for a day out. You can fit in all your essentials (it has 3 pockets!) and add badges to it if you really want to stand out. It's priced at INR 1,499.
Concealed Zipper Laptop Backpack
Perfect for both men and women, this swanky bag with a minimalist design can hold enough to keep you going the entire day. Created by Old Tree, it comes in two colours - black and brown. It's a mix of both retro and chic, so it'll work wherever you go. It's priced slightly on the higher end at INR 2,190. but hey, if you want great quality, you gotta shell out!
