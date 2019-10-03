Library To Office & In Between: 5 Backpacks To Rock Your Next Semester

Crafted by Maisha, this cotton backpack is trendy yet functional, with 3 pockets that can comfortably hold all your belongings (plus more!)



If you think size does matter, this is your bag of choice. The handles are made of vegan leather, so brownie points here! We love how the patterns are so unique yet eye-catching. Gift it to your best bud or just keep it for yourself, we know you'll love it.