A LITerary Affair: This 50-Year-Old Book Store Has Crazy Deals All Year Round

This one's a chain of concept bookstores with 10 shops across the country, and houses titles ranging from health, fiction, non-fiction, and art, to history, and even photography to name a few. Bargain Book Hut has a special section that's got curated storybooks and novels for children. The world of Roald Dahl and Enid Blyton, amongst others, will absorb you!

What's more is that they've got new stock coming in almost every day. Books start from as low as INR 30 and they've got Buy One Get One offers every day on almost all kinds of novels. The smallest discount starts at INR 15% and only keep increasing. And in case you don't like too much crowd, you can simply enter the store, find yourself a little nook, sit there and read your favorite novel.

P.S - Apart from just books, they deal in funky stationery, totes, and theme-diaries.

