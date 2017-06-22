Bastian is my attempt at a modern take on Indian seafood served in a warm and friendly environment. These are the top five must-have dishes at my Bandra restaurant, according to me.
Chef's Choice: Kelvin Cheung's Guide To A Meal At Bastian
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
- Wi-Fi Available
Salmon Jalapeno
This is a sushi-grade salmon loin {sushi-grade is a qualification for the freshest of catches}, marinated with homemade ponzu {a citrus-based Japanese sauce}, lime, orange juice and thinly sliced jalapenos. With delicious crispy textures on top, you’ll love this sushi which is especially flown in from Norway.
Price: INR 750
Tuna Poke
This is imported sushi-grade tuna, which is marinated with homemade sambal dressing {a spicy Southeast Asian chili sauce made from hot red chili peppers, salt and sometimes vinegar}. This is served with wasabi mayo, lime juice and rice crackers.
Price: INR 750
Mud Crab
We serve six different crab preparations, but these are my favourites. Malaysian sambal-style had the crab served with sweet and sour sambal {home-made}, chili and spicy roasted tomato sauce. The second is ‘Under The Bridge’, which has the crab sautéed on a wok with crispy shallots, onions, fermented black beans and three kinds of chili.
Price: INR 2400
Soft-Shell Crab
For this dish, tempura-fried soft-shell crab is served over popcorn grits{a great combination of water, salt and popcorn}. This is served with with homemade giardiniera {a spicy Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar or oil}, and chili oil.
Price: INR 750
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
The classic vanilla crème brûlée is here served on top of a shortbread cookie.
Price: INR 500
Timings: 7pm to 1am {only open for dinner service}
