Chef's Choice: Kelvin Cheung's Guide To A Meal At Bastian

Fine Dining

Bastian

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Kamal Building, B-1, Opp. National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Bastian is my attempt at a modern take on Indian seafood served in a warm and friendly environment. These are the top five must-have dishes at my Bandra restaurant, according to me.

Salmon Jalapeno

This is a sushi-grade salmon loin {sushi-grade is a qualification for the freshest of catches}, marinated with homemade ponzu {a citrus-based Japanese sauce}, lime, orange juice and thinly sliced jalapenos. With delicious crispy textures on top, you’ll love this sushi which is especially flown in from Norway.

Price: INR 750

Tuna Poke

This is imported sushi-grade tuna, which is marinated with homemade sambal dressing {a spicy Southeast Asian chili sauce made from hot red chili peppers, salt and sometimes vinegar}. This is served with wasabi mayo, lime juice and rice crackers.

Price: INR 750

Mud Crab

We serve six different crab preparations, but these are my favourites. Malaysian sambal-style had the crab served with sweet and sour sambal {home-made}, chili and spicy roasted tomato sauce. The second is ‘Under The Bridge’, which has the crab sautéed on a wok with crispy shallots, onions, fermented black beans and three kinds of chili.

Price: INR 2400

Soft-Shell Crab

For this dish, tempura-fried soft-shell crab is served over popcorn grits{a great combination of water, salt and popcorn}. This is served with with homemade giardiniera {a spicy Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar or oil}, and chili oil.

Price: INR 750

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

The classic vanilla crème brûlée is here  served on top of a shortbread cookie.

Price: INR 500

Timings: 7pm to 1am {only open for dinner service}

