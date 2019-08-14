This Pan Asian Supper Club Offers Some Delish Food & Drinks

One of my friend living in Andheri suggested "YAZU" near infinity mall Andheri West. A perfect place to enjoy authentic pan Asian cuisine. A hidden gem in the suburb of Andheri. The interiors are awesome and pretty well lit and give you a calm, soothing feel. The staff is very courteous and helpful. Our menu for the day was: Drinks: 1)Wasabi martini: The taste of Wasabi was on a high note but it was okay in taste 2)Bhut Jholakia Mule: Fiery chilli is paired with vodka, ginger and lemon Spice Lovers do try 100% recommended 3)American Cosmo: Summer Drink theme Made with Vodka, cranberry, & Cointreau Starters (Appetizers ): 1)Smokey devil cottage cheese: Cottage cheese was soft with smokey flavour and melts in your mouth instantly 2)Signature Turnip Cake: Turnip cake (also known as carrot cake in Singapore) topped with spicy chilli, burnt garlic & scallion ( young onion is also known as spring onion) 3)Yasai Tempura Moriawase: Assorted vegetable fritters served with orange mayo taste good but was little oily Mains: 1)Veg burnt garlic fried rice 2)Veg. Thai Pad 3)Preserved Cottage cheese Desserts: 1)The Chef’s Mess:- Those who love a good theatrical act on the table should order the Chef’s Mess which is assembled at your table. Chocolate and hazelnut mousse, brownie, berry coulis, nuts, and edible flowers, all hidden in chocolate, which is then smashed onto the plate! 2)Baked cheesecake with matcha ice cream- loved the base of the cheesecake 3)Hot chocolate souffle- I think you should definitely try this, hot chocolate is so smooth and enticing. Yuzu serves a great fare complete with elegant decor and hospitality was super great. Thanks to the Chef & the staff for awesome food.