Book 'Em: Guide To Bookstores In Mumbai For Every Kind Of Reader

The city’s most popular bookstore - Crossword - houses books beyond your imagination. From the latest international releases in fiction and non-fiction to smaller indigenous authors, graphic novels to the history of the world – you’ll find it all here. Not just that, if you’re looking to satisfy your stationery needs, this is the place to be.

The store has an impressive collection of books, spanning across regional and foreign languages and ranging from the latest fiction and non-fiction bestsellers to an impressive children’s book collection. Whether you’re there to read up on your next travel destination or experience the world in another perspective, Crossword at Kemps Corner provides you with all the answers.



If you’re a member, you’ll get to be a part of numerous book readings that usually take place during the weekend. Eminent authors visit the bookstore (you get notified if you’re a member), and you can get your own signed copy of your favourite book (we’ve met Jeffry Archer there).

Bibliophiles, waste no time and head to this Crossword to get your favourite reads now. Also, if you want a particular book that’s hard to find, just pass on the information to their helpers and they’ll order it for you.

