Summer Chill: Where To Sip Fresh Craft Beers In The City

Bangalore’s favourite brewery created waves as it arrived in Todi Mills in Mumbai. With craft beers as their highlight, Toit slowly became the favourite haunt of beer-lovers (like us!) We personally love the Tintin Toit (the Belgian Wit) and Basmati Blonde. Hefeweizen lovers can choose the Toit Weiss. Another hot-seller is the Dark Knight (a rich, smooth brew with the flavours of coffee and chocolate.)

Price - Half a pint will cost you only INR 200, while one full pint will cost you INR 300.

#LBBTip- they also give you 6 tasters for only INR300