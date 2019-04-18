What we need this summer is a chilled pint of beer. With micro-breweries popping up all around town, it isn’t difficult to get our hands on some super delish craft beers that are not Bira and Kingfisher. Read on for our top favourites.
Summer Chill: Where To Sip Fresh Craft Beers In The City
Toit
Bangalore’s favourite brewery created waves as it arrived in Todi Mills in Mumbai. With craft beers as their highlight, Toit slowly became the favourite haunt of beer-lovers (like us!) We personally love the Tintin Toit (the Belgian Wit) and Basmati Blonde. Hefeweizen lovers can choose the Toit Weiss. Another hot-seller is the Dark Knight (a rich, smooth brew with the flavours of coffee and chocolate.)
Price - Half a pint will cost you only INR 200, while one full pint will cost you INR 300.
#LBBTip- they also give you 6 tasters for only INR300
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Crafters Tap House
This one’s a new entrant and is located in Haiko Mall in Powai. They’ve slowly gained popularity with the youth around the neighbourhood for being a microbrewery which serves great beer, beer cocktails and fun finger food. While they do have their regular craft beer options (Belgian Wit, Hefeweizen, Saison, Coffee Stout, Pilsner, Dark Lager, Marzen, and Indian Pale Ale) we particularly love their refreshing cucumber lager.
Price - INR 250 for 250ml, and INR 450 for 500ml.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Doolally
This is one of our top pubs in Mumbai to wash down a tiring day while unwinding with our favourite beers. Our top picks are the Apple Cider (made with apples from Himachal Pradesh), Hefeweizen (Doolally's signature cloudy unfiltered wheat beer made with German wheat) and Oatmeal Stout (a creamy classic British stout made with 25% oats). Their mango cider is another hot choice this summer.
Price - INR 200 for half a pint and INR 300 for a pint.
#LBBTip - since they open early, you can totally enjoy a beer here for brunch too
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Gateway Taproom
We love the fact that the focus at Gateway is on both the food and the beer, which means we can drop by for dinner after a long day, lunch meetings, or even date nights! Up until recently, Gateway’s White Zen was one of the most consumed beers in Mumbai. They serve the Doppelganger (inspired from German Dunkelweizen), Side Car (a sweet cider), Hoppy Mead and Citra IPA (a dry hopped IPA) that we like. They also have a Czech dark lager which we have been dying to try.
Price - INR 275 for a pint
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Brewbot Eatery & Pub Brewery
This place is always buzzing thanks to the gigs, parties and comedy nights. We almost always end up going for the craft beers, the Botwork Orange (Belgian Wit) being our favourite. We also love their Floating Head (a German Hefeweizen), Skywalker (a German kolsch pale beer from Cologne), Mojo Rising (an American-style Midwestern pale ale), and Black Mamba (a chocolate oat cream stout).
Price - INR 295 for a pint (INR 325 for the specials). You can also get a Beer Flight and try 4 of their beers for INR 245
#LBBTip - watch out for some awesome deals during Hoppy Hours
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Independence Brewing Company
These are the guys who make our Mondays better, thanks to some of their amazing offers on beer. Head over to enjoy their in house brews- Belgian Wit, Hefeweizen, Redemption Pilsner, Four Grain Saison, Nitro Porter, Juicy IPA and Marzen. They also serve meads from Moonshine Meadery.
If you ask us, the Blackberry Pie is our favourite craft beer here.
Price - Pints start at INR 280
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
