Best Kulfi Joints In The City For You To Beat The Summer Heat

Parsi Dairy Farm has been packing flavours and memories in their food for over a century in Mumbai, and their kulfis are no exception. They offer a variety of flavours (starting at INR 60) including kesar, kesar pista, chocolate, strawberry, sitaphal, and more. They add absolutely no preservatives or emulsifiers and so, have some of the creamiest and freshest kulfi out there

P.S- You can also order it from Zomato, Scootsy or Swiggy. Just saying.