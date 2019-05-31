Best Kulfi Joints In The City For You To Beat The Summer Heat

Maybe you’ve grown up in Mumbai, maybe you hail from another city and live in Mumbai, but what unites us all is the desire for good dessert. And say what you will, nothing beats the Indian popsicle, a cold creamy kulfi on a hot sweltering day. Here is a list  of homegrown local kulfi spots which we love. And if you have your favourites too, let us know. 

Parsi Dairy Farm

Parsi Dairy Farm has been packing flavours and memories in their food for over a century in Mumbai, and their kulfis are no exception. They offer a variety of flavours (starting at INR 60) including kesar, kesar pista, chocolate, strawberry, sitaphal, and more. They add absolutely no preservatives or emulsifiers and so, have some of the creamiest and freshest kulfi out there

P.S- You can also order it from Zomato, Scootsy or Swiggy. Just saying.

261/63, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Marine Lines, Mumbai

Badshah, Crawford Market

No one passing Crawford Market can overlook the large crowd around Badshah. That’s because they make the best faloodas in town according to popular consensus, for INR 90 a pop. But in the middle of all these royal drinks such as the Badshahi Falooda (with melted kulfi in it), don’t forget to ask for a good ol’ cup of kulfi. Keep in mind that they deliver only in the neighboring areas and we'd recommend physically visiting the joint and devouring on the kulfis. 

Crawford Market, Dr. DN Road, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Kailash Parbat, Colaba

When you feel some kulfi craving coming on, just head to any Kailash Parbat near you. Go for their falooda kulfi and malai kulfi, which are really rich in flavour and a satisfying way end to any heavy meal you've had before that. 

Narayan Building, Shop 5-8, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai

Himalaya, Sion

Stop your auto, get off the station, and head to this small all-vegetarian joint in Sion. Their bestseller is a malai kulfi rabdi falooda (almost a tongue-twister), a kulfi topped with generous portions of falooda and rabdi, all served for INR 100 upward. Want more? Ask for a malai medium or even a kulfi in badam pista or kesar pista right away.

P.S- In case rabdi is your poison, you can add it as an extra to the dish, or pack it for later. Also, it is located very close to the Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion East.

Meghdoot Building, Shop 12, Opp. Shanmukhananda Hall, Flank Road, Sion East, Mumbai

New Kulfi Centre, Chowpatty

Done with Chowpatty’s chaat and stared poignantly at the sea for a while now? Let’s all let go of the pretense and do what we really came here for-gobble up more kulfi for INR 40. New Kulfi Centre offers more than 25 flavours and it might get a bit mind-boggling, because of the massive variety. We say, go for the chocolate chip kulfi this time. They also offer sugar-free dry fruit kulfi here, so you could take some back for family too. It’s a really small shop which you might miss, so keep your eyes open.

Pro-Tip- You may also go to Kapoor Kulfi in Marine Lines for round two. 

Marina Mansion, 556, SVP Road, Chowpatty, Mumbai

Sanjay Ice Cream, Malad

Although out of the way for some, Sanjay Ice Cream is one of the lesser-known but highly enjoyed kulfi spots in the city, selling kulfis for INR 60 upward. Their specialty is seasonal flavours. Made from whatever fruit is in season, their flavours include guava, mango and watermelon. Have it by the slice, like a popsicle or in a take-home tub, as you please. However, they also do the classic kesar pista, malai or even a rabdi falooda kulfi pretty well too.

P.S- You can order a box of assorted kulfis at home when there are too many people coming over and there’s too little time.

Valeram Darshan, 12, Evershine Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai

Baba Falooda, Mahim

Baba Falooda, the all-seeing, all-making and all-knowing falooda entity in Mahim is everyone’s favourite. Again, while the many ice-cream and falooda options may befuddle some, we have our dessert priorities set when we go there. So, falooda or kulfi? It’s a no-brainer, really, as their Baba Special Falooda gives the best of both worlds with a falooda with cut pieces of kulfi floating on top for INR 130. It also has dry fruits and is one of the best we can recommend. We also like their quick service and neat packaging.

Bell View Building, Ground Floor, Shop 2, LJ Cross Road, Mahim, Mumbai

Gupta Ice Cream, Byculla

Call for their roasted almond kulfi. It’s really delicious and a great value for money. The malai chikki kulfi also seems an interesting option for a day when you’d like to experiment a little. However, this one's a delivery joint only. And you will need to order for a one-kilogram pack (INR 500) 

P.S-They deliver all across South Bombay if the order is at least 2 kg.

101-109, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, Mazgaon, Byculla, Mumbai

