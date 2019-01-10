Best Momos In Mumbai Straight From The Hills

img-gallery-featured
Street Food

Suraj Lama Momo

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aram Nagar, Part 2, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Born & brought up in Darjeeling I have always craved for authentic momos since I moved out but now I know where to go and if you too are a momo lover then head to Versova and you will find the best & authentic momos from Darjeeling. It is run by a man from the hills called Mr Suraj Lama, who serves the best momos & thukpa in town. They have choices in both vegetarian & non-vegetarian. They have vegetarian & chicken steamed momos, thukpa, fried momos & soup (it’s clear soup with veggies and shredded chicken which is used to steam momos). This place is extremely pocket-friendly! Overall I highly recommend this place if you are craving for a yummy plate of momo.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Street Food

Suraj Lama Momo

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aram Nagar, Part 2, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default