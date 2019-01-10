Born & brought up in Darjeeling I have always craved for authentic momos since I moved out but now I know where to go and if you too are a momo lover then head to Versova and you will find the best & authentic momos from Darjeeling. It is run by a man from the hills called Mr Suraj Lama, who serves the best momos & thukpa in town. They have choices in both vegetarian & non-vegetarian. They have vegetarian & chicken steamed momos, thukpa, fried momos & soup (it’s clear soup with veggies and shredded chicken which is used to steam momos). This place is extremely pocket-friendly! Overall I highly recommend this place if you are craving for a yummy plate of momo.
Best Momos In Mumbai Straight From The Hills
