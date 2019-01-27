Aurangabad, The Tourist Capital Of Maharashtra Has Beauty To Offer In Abundance

Deriving its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Aurangabad, as many might not know is one of the most sought after tourist destinations in Maharashtra and was crowned to be the Tourism Capital of the state some time last year. The city offers a wide variety of things to see; from UNESCO World Heritage sites to markets that are brimming with the choicest silk items and more.

There's so much to see and do here that just a few days might not do enough justice to your trip here, but we have rounded off a list of some of the must-do/see things that you shouldn't miss if you're here on a short trip and need to make the most of it. Check it out!